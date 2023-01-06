Amaze World 24 Hour Volume Hits $6,340.96 (AMZE)

Amaze World (AMZE) traded up 38.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Amaze World token can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00002433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Amaze World has a total market capitalization of $22.26 million and $6,340.96 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Amaze World has traded 76.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Amaze World

Amaze World was first traded on November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Amaze World’s official website is amaze-world.com. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e.

Amaze World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amaze World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amaze World using one of the exchanges listed above.

