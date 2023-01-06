Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:AA4)

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Amedeo Air Four Plus Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Amedeo Air Four Plus stock opened at GBX 40.20 ($0.48) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £139.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 666.67. Amedeo Air Four Plus has a 1 year low of GBX 28.33 ($0.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 40.20 ($0.48). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 37.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 34.32.
Amedeo Air Four Plus Company Profile
