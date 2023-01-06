American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY) Trading Up 0.3%

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.92 and last traded at $31.92. Approximately 330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.83.

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Sustainable Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Century Sustainable Growth ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 3.61% of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

