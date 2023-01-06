American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI) Trading Up 2.6%

American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.59 and last traded at $42.59. Approximately 2,040 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.52.

American Customer Satisfaction ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Customer Satisfaction ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Customer Satisfaction ETF stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

