American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $38.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $31.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.66.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $29.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.60. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $43.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,678.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $218,665.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

