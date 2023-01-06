American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Raised by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up approximately 2.7% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $23,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 26,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 262.9% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 69,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMT stock opened at $212.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.54. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.05%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.81.

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

