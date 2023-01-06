AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lowered its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 409.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 1.7 %

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $1,626,945.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,077,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,280,513 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,791,872 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,771. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.87. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $127.94 and a twelve month high of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.