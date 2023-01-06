Amgen (AMG) Price Down 1.6% This Week

Amgen (AMG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last week, Amgen has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Amgen has a total market cap of $108.86 million and approximately $33,909.47 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amgen token can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00006527 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Amgen Token Profile

Amgen’s genesis date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.10628311 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $17,005.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amgen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

