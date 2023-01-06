Analysts Offer Predictions for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BigBear.ai in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for BigBear.ai’s current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share.
BigBear.ai Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BBAI opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. BigBear.ai has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $16.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.77.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai
BigBear.ai Company Profile
BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BigBear.ai (BBAI)
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.