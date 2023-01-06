Analysts Offer Predictions for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BigBear.ai in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for BigBear.ai’s current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBAI opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. BigBear.ai has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $16.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the second quarter worth $2,291,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the first quarter worth $2,953,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BigBear.ai by 344.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 45,247 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

