Analysts Set C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Target Price at $14.75

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

AI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on C3.ai from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai Price Performance

C3.ai stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. C3.ai has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $31.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.02). C3.ai had a negative net margin of 88.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $62.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $58,777.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 353,057 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,005.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,922 shares of company stock valued at $75,707 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 218.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 755.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.