Analysts Set Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) PT at $27.89

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.89.

CNM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Core & Main to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Core & Main from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Core & Main from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Core & Main from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Core & Main to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNM. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 155.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE CNM opened at $20.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.21. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 5.52%. Research analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

