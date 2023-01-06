Analyzing Lanvin Group (LANV) & Its Rivals

Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) is one of 718 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Lanvin Group to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.0% of Lanvin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lanvin Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lanvin Group N/A -60.73% 4.33% Lanvin Group Competitors 11.88% -78.38% 2.00%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lanvin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Lanvin Group Competitors 113 593 892 18 2.50

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lanvin Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 62.77%. Given Lanvin Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lanvin Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lanvin Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lanvin Group N/A $20.88 million 21.97 Lanvin Group Competitors $1.90 billion $107.98 million 23.82

Lanvin Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lanvin Group. Lanvin Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Lanvin Group has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lanvin Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.06, meaning that their average stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lanvin Group rivals beat Lanvin Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Lanvin Group Company Profile

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited manufactures and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and fragrances for men and women. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

