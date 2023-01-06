Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Shares Up 1.8%

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.91. 11,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 5,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.
Aozora Bank Trading Down 1.8 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70.
Aozora Bank Company Profile
Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Group, Institutional Banking Group, Allied Banking Group, Specialty Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group segments.
