Apollo Currency Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $11.23 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $11.23 million and approximately $670,450.27 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00069620 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00060645 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001118 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00023135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000231 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003920 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

