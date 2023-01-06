Apollo Currency (APL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $11.11 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $11.11 million and approximately $644,022.58 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00069014 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00059551 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001102 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00022881 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000226 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003830 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.