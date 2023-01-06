Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires 683 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays cut Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.57.

Amgen stock traded up $4.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $271.22. The stock had a trading volume of 12,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,099. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $275.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.66. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.39 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

