Appleton Partners Inc. MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 420.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,364.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $126.74 and a one year high of $211.09.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $510,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,372,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,563,228.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $510,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,946 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ARE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.