Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $27.55 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 650,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.8% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $27,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,240,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,663,000 after buying an additional 618,318 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,031,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,288,000 after buying an additional 5,175,960 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,139,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,488,000 after buying an additional 1,761,085 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.14. 8,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,715. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average is $46.12. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $56.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

