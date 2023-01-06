Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $4.39 Million Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Watsco were worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 5.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,171,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $518,696,000 after buying an additional 102,460 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,715,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,638,000 after acquiring an additional 152,610 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,841,000 after purchasing an additional 41,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Watsco by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,617,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.00.

Watsco Stock Up 1.1 %

WSO stock traded up $2.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $258.62. 1,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.68 and a 1 year high of $312.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.51.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.39 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.40%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

