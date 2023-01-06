Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $4.88 Million Position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAGG. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,788.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IAGG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.12. The stock had a trading volume of 326,822 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.41. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $53.61.

