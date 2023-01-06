Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $5.92 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 262.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,078.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.10. The company had a trading volume of 74,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,522,121. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $35.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average of $32.13.

