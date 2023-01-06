Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $7.59 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,027,807,000 after acquiring an additional 584,242 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,089,112,000 after purchasing an additional 381,275 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 61.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 993,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,619,000 after purchasing an additional 376,342 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 540,045.2% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 334,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $189,394,000 after purchasing an additional 334,828 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $15.47 on Friday, reaching $570.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,925. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $648.65. The company has a market capitalization of $238.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $507.37.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

