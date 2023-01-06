Appleton Partners Inc. MA Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,988 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 12.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 304,018 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 3.4% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,343 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.52.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $2.99 on Friday, hitting $146.26. 69,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,124,553. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.17. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

