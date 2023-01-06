Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases 5,535 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5,377.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,210 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,022.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $19.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,447. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.46.

