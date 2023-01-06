Appleton Partners Inc. MA Reduces Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $66,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 38,727 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at $29,598,104.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GS stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $344.26. The stock had a trading volume of 14,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,729. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $404.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.69. The company has a market cap of $116.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

