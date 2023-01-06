Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.27

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.27 and traded as low as $1.88. Applied Optoelectronics shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 114,883 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAOI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics ( NASDAQ:AAOI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 28.14% and a negative return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.72 million. Equities analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin purchased 44,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $97,774.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 894,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,608 shares of company stock valued at $37,883. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 201.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. 33.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.