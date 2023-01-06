Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.86 and last traded at $39.86. Approximately 656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.33.

Arcadis Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Arcadis Company Profile

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Europe & Middle East, The Americas, Asia Pacific, and CallisonRTKL. It offers architectural based design consultancy services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.

