Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARDX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Piper Sandler raised Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx Price Performance

ARDX stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90.

Institutional Trading of Ardelyx

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 171.18% and a negative net margin of 1,266.91%. Equities analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ardelyx by 15.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 48,535 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Ardelyx by 664.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 246,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 214,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 9.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,745,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 508,901 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 17.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,526,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 230,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.