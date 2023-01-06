Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Shares Bought by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,365 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned approximately 0.72% of Argan worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Argan by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argan in the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Argan by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in Argan by 10.4% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 114,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Argan alerts:

Argan Stock Performance

NYSE:AGX opened at $36.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.86 million, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.59. Argan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.45.

Argan Announces Dividend

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.88 million during the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.06%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGX. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Argan from €104.00 ($110.64) to €87.00 ($92.55) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Argan Profile

(Get Rating)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.