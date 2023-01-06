Arweave Achieves Market Capitalization of $226.73 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $226.73 million and $7.81 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $6.79 or 0.00039999 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Arweave has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,973.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.67 or 0.00598963 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00252719 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000602 BTC.
Arweave Profile
Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.
