Arweave (AR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.02 Million

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. In the last week, Arweave has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $6.93 or 0.00040863 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $231.52 million and approximately $9.02 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,965.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.85 or 0.00600294 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.35 or 0.00255535 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000598 BTC.
Arweave Coin Profile
Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.
