ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) vs. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Head to Head Analysis

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) and Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) $11.08 billion 2.21 $1.27 billion $0.58 19.00 Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni $3.08 billion 5.03 $933.94 million N/A N/A

Profitability

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni.

This table compares ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) 11.12% 16.27% 8.86% Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) 0 9 4 0 2.31 Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni 1 2 1 0 2.00

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a consensus price target of $7.08, indicating a potential downside of 69.42%. Given Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni is more favorable than ASSA ABLOY AB (publ).

Summary

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) beats Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products. It also provides identity solutions, including identity and access management, biometrics, authenticity and brand protection products, contactless RFID tags and transponders, and government IDs to companies, and government and state institutions, as well as healthcare, education, and financial industries; and secure access solutions for hotels, cruise ships, student accommodations, and elderly care facilities. In addition, the company offers entrance automation products, services, and components, such as automatic swing, sliding, and revolving doors; industrial doors; garage doors; high-performance doors; docking solutions; hangar doors; gate automation products; components for overhead sectional doors and sensors; and high security fencings and gates. The company provides its products primarily under the ASSA ABLOY, Yale, and HID brands. It sells its products through distributors, wholesalers, and home improvement stores. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was incorporated in 1954 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni

(Get Rating)

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures. The company also offers telecommunications systems and equipment, connectivity services, energy solutions, and operation and maintenance services. In addition, it designs, produces, commercializes, and repairs power transformers for electricity transmission and distribution grids, industrial transformers for the steel and metals industries, and special transformers for convertors used in electrochemical production; designs, produces, and supplies marine and terrestrial cables; implements and develops renewable energy projects; and undertakes private interconnector projects, as well as owns the national transmission grid. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.