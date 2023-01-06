Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 196,587 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,587 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.18% of Incyte worth $26,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INCY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Incyte by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,559 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Incyte by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,067,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,524,554,000 after buying an additional 2,007,555 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Incyte by 204.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,936,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,224,000 after buying an additional 1,973,236 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Incyte by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,012,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,404,000 after buying an additional 507,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,124,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,417,000 after buying an additional 465,185 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

Incyte Stock Up 1.4 %

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,399,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,058,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,399,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $80.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.00 million. Incyte had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.