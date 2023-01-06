Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $28.14 Million Holdings in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,431,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369,512 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 2.59% of Chinook Therapeutics worth $28,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KDNY. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $44,369,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,419,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,899 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,641 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,080,000 after purchasing an additional 579,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $221,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,907 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,979.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chinook Therapeutics news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 10,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $221,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,907 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,979.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 5,770 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $128,613.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,159.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,770 shares of company stock worth $1,527,713. Company insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDNY opened at $24.50 on Friday. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average is $21.06.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.21). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.30% and a negative net margin of 207.15%. The company had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDNY has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chinook Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

