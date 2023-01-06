Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 1,462,219 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 5,184.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,490,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462,219 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.26% of NortonLifeLock worth $30,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 82.5% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 35.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

NLOK opened at $21.10 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average is $22.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About NortonLifeLock

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NLOK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.