Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 26,241 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 562,513 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,241 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $45,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,074 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,581 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 13.7% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 17,166 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 10.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 379,914 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $30,513,000 after acquiring an additional 37,371 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 12.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

AKAM opened at $84.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.74. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.28 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 281 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.02 per share, with a total value of $25,014.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 281 shares in the company, valued at $25,014.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 281 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.02 per share, with a total value of $25,014.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 281 shares in the company, valued at $25,014.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,043 shares of company stock valued at $175,283 and sold 10,240 shares valued at $936,133. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.86.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

