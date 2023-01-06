Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 39,571 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 440,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,571 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $38,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 142.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 19.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,049,000 after buying an additional 241,026 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 22.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 68.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,735,000 after buying an additional 77,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $81.58 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $240.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.84 and a 200-day moving average of $93.87.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.11). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.64.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

