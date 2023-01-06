Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 1,572.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 356,049 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.70% of Ashland worth $35,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASH. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 258.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,239,000 after buying an additional 288,683 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ashland by 2,468.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,832,000 after purchasing an additional 287,553 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ashland by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,092,000 after purchasing an additional 259,926 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ashland by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,025,000 after purchasing an additional 178,371 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ashland by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,429,000 after purchasing an additional 154,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.63.

Ashland Price Performance

NYSE:ASH opened at $103.59 on Friday. Ashland Inc. has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.48.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 38.77%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Ashland’s payout ratio is 8.27%.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

