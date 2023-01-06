Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,912 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $32,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,170.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO opened at $105.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $178.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Featured Stories

