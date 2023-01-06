Asset Dedication LLC Acquires Shares of 52,331 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,000. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 70.7% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $101.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.17 and a 200 day moving average of $99.43. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $113.53.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

