Asset Dedication LLC Buys 10,462 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,462 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MRK opened at $114.59 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $113.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.