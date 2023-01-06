Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 599 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,360,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 711,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,846,000 after purchasing an additional 443,189 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,777,682,000 after purchasing an additional 427,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,729,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,172,746,000 after purchasing an additional 244,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $356.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.38.
Insiders Place Their Bets
The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $343.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $404.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.69. The stock has a market cap of $116.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.41.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.16 EPS for the current year.
The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.63%.
About The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.
