Asset Dedication LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 757.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,035,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after buying an additional 914,399 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 934,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,604,000 after buying an additional 59,683 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 868,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,156,000 after buying an additional 51,177 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 791,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,394,000 after purchasing an additional 23,832 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 779,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSJM opened at $22.01 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.93 and a twelve month high of $23.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average of $22.11.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.