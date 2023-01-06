Asset Dedication LLC Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% in the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 100.2% in the third quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 31,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.6% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Stock Down 1.0 %

Several analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.23.

Shares of MA opened at $351.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $342.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.30. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $338.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

