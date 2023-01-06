Asset Dedication LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,476 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,082,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375,053 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,408,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,635 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,625,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,568,000 after acquiring an additional 319,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,765 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,242,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,649,000 after purchasing an additional 305,281 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.34. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $43.05.

