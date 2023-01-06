Asset Dedication LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPU opened at $151.49 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $131.72 and a 12-month high of $169.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

