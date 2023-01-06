Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Shares Up 5.6%

Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 125,956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 293% from the average session volume of 32,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Assure Stock Down 8.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 9.76.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.

