Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.45.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,886,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,211. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of -136.27 and a beta of 0.80. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $352.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $1,053,233.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,226 shares in the company, valued at $62,140,793.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $1,053,233.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,226 shares in the company, valued at $62,140,793.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $97,041.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,493 shares in the company, valued at $19,712,876.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,738 shares of company stock worth $42,435,950 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 24.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 18.1% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.