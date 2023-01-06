Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Up 3.8%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) shares shot up 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.61 and last traded at $7.15. 117,804 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,804,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AUPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 35,854 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 112.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 64,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 34,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,360,000 after buying an additional 53,572 shares in the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

