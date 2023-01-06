Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Up 3.8%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) shares shot up 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.61 and last traded at $7.15. 117,804 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,804,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.
AUPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.87.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.
