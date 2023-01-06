Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $548.52

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 548.52 ($6.61) and traded as low as GBX 521.60 ($6.28). Auto Trader Group shares last traded at GBX 525.40 ($6.33), with a volume of 3,334,893 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AUTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.39) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 596 ($7.18) to GBX 528 ($6.36) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 690 ($8.31) to GBX 635 ($7.65) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($8.67) to GBX 700 ($8.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 628.83 ($7.58).

Auto Trader Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 548.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 577.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.97 billion and a PE ratio of 2,137.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Auto Trader Group Cuts Dividend

About Auto Trader Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Further Reading

